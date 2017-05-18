Brothel owner's charges dropped, lesser violation added

LAS VEGAS Nye County commissioners have dropped charges against a brothel owner who had been wrongfully accused of several county codes — but a lesser violation has been added.
Brothel owner Dennis Hof had been originally accused of having six of 12 prostitutes working on Feb. 11 without current work cards and examination records.
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has since said that wasn't the case. She says the deputy who had taken the report incorrectly wrote that 12 prostitutes had been working. She says 12 permits had been examined, but only six women had been in the building. One of the women had been a reserve; five had been working — all had current records.
The violation added had been for not having a sign saying "condoms are mandatory."