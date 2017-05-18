Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Josef Newgarden crashes during Indy 500 practice

The Associated Press

Posted 12:51pm on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS Josef Newgarden crashed during Indianapolis 500 practice Thursday.

Newgarden, who signed to drive for Roger Penske in October, lost control and spun into the Turn 1 wall before climbing out of the car and walking to a nearby SUV and taken to the track's medical center where he was checked and cleared.

It was just the second wreck at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since practice began Monday when rookie Jack Harvey made contact with the Turn 2 wall.

Teams are preparing for this weekend's qualifying runs. The race is scheduled for May 28.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me