Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Cubs raise new flag to honor Jackie Robinson

The Associated Press

Posted 12:46pm on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

CHICAGO The Chicago Cubs have raised a new flag in honor of Jackie Robinson on the 70th anniversary of his first game at Wrigley Field.

His granddaughter Meta Robinson helped raise a white flag with "Robinson 42" in blue letters on the right-field foul pole hours before Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Robinson's first appearance at Wrigley Field came on May 18, 1947, about a month after he broke the majors' color barrier. He went 0 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts for the Brooklyn Dodgers before 46,572, the largest paid regular-season crowd ever at the ballpark.

Wrigley is the only remaining major league stadium where Robinson played. A "JR 42" flag had flown on the roof after Major League Baseball retired his number 42 in 1997.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me