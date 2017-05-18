Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

The Associated Press

Posted 8:51am on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

NEW YORK "He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better." — Sean Hannity.

"RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth," — author and political adviser Roger Stone.

"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss." — Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger - you changed television as we know it," — Bret Baier.

"RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country," — Geraldo Rivera.

"Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American." — Lou Dobbs.

"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP." — Laura Ingraham.

"Roger Ailes has died. Let all his victims now be ungagged for the true, full reckoning of his life. And give them back their jobs." — Lisa Bloom, attorney for Wendy Walsh, who made sexual harassment allegations against Ailes.

"RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed." — Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference." — Country rock star Charlie Daniels.



