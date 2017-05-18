Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Alaska documentary on native culture restored after 40 years

The Associated Press

Posted 7:51am on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

BETHEL, Alaska A 40-year-old film about Alaska natives has been digitally restored to brighten its picture.

KYUK-AM reported (http://bit.ly/2qAsZNY ) this week that the restored version of "The Drums of Winter," highlighting Yup'ik culture, is being shown around the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.

The film is a documentary that had been shot in Emmonak. It had taken three years to restore the film.

Co-producer and director Len Kamerling says that digitization has deepened the colors and brought light where there were shadows.

The film is considered a significant contribution to American culture and has a home in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org



