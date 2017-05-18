Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'Wonderstruck,' starring a deaf newcomer, lands at Cannes

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

Posted 6:46am on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

CANNES, France The cacophony of the Cannes Film Festival was quieted Thursday by Todd Haynes' often wordless fable "Wonderstruck" and the young deaf actress who co-stars in it.

The debut of "Wonderstruck" was one of the most anticipated films of the festival. Haynes' follow-up to his much Oscar-nominated "Carol" has already been pegged as a possible Academy Awards contender.

"Wonderstruck" is based on the young-adult novel by Brian Selznick, whose 2007 book, "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," was turned into a film by Martin Scorsese. "Wonderstruck" follows parallel story lines across eras: an orphaned boy who runs away to New York in 1977, and Rose, a deaf girl in 1927, who also seeks something in New York.

Rose is played by Millicent Simmonds, a 14 year-old from Utah making her screen debut.



