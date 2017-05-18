Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Oops! Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

The Associated Press

Posted 5:51am on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

CANNES, France Supermodel Bella Hadid's high split gown has led to a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pictures from the event in France show Hadid's underwear on view for a slew of photographers ahead of the festival's opening ceremony Wednesday. She was there with her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

The 20-year-old Hadid has yet to comment on the mishap. In an Instagram post ahead of the event, she called the Cannes red carpet her "favorite."

Hadid shared the red carpet with fellow model Emily Ratajkowski and the pair shared pictures and video on social media together afterward.



