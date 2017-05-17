Texas may scrap law mandating jail for selling unmarked CDs

AUSTIN, Texas Texas lawmakers are moving to finally abolish a provision allowing people to face jail time for selling unlabeled CDs.
Vending a CD without the name of the band or singer is currently a felony punishable by up to one year in jail — a penalty rarely, if ever, employed by the state for such a sale.
Now, a proposal advancing in the Texas Legislature would remove the infraction. It's an afterthought in a larger bill designed to update state laws prohibiting the sale of contraband recordings.
The measure adds hard drives, memory cards, and flash drives to the list of contraband illegal to sell with false advertising.
The bill was approved by the state House 136-5 on Wednesday. It needs a final, largely formulaic vote Thursday to clear the chamber.