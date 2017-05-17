Dean & DeLuca’s here, but only for Colonial

FORT WORTH Texas still doesn’t have a year-round Dean & DeLuca specialty foods market.
But we do have a Dean & DeLuca for a week beginning Monday, with new chef Brian Bistrong on hand this year at the temporary shop inside the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament.
The company brings a taste of its original Lower Manhattan store to Texas as the Prince Street Marketplace, featuring coffees, sandwiches, snacks and its signature babka pastries.
Bistrong, a former Wolfgang Puck corporate chef, just joined the company. He’ll meet customers and talk about Dean & DeLuca’s online gift offerings and upcoming store in Plano’s Legacy West shops.
Par-tee hosts
Inside the club, five Fort Worth chefs will split duties cooking for players and special guests: Marcus Paslay of Clay Pigeon and Piattello Italian Kitchen, Lanny Lancarte of Righteous Foods, Jon Bonnell of Bonnell’s and Waters, Michael Thomson of Michaels, and Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods.
Lancarte said the foreign golfers in particular want ceviches, street tacos and lighter dishes.
“Some of these young golfers are really health-conscious, and lighter and quick bites is what they want,” he said. Some even bring along a nutritionist, he said.
Lancarte’s parents’ restaurants, Joe T. Garcia’s and Esperanza’s Cafe & Bakery, will be serving golfers, caddies and committee members breakfast tacos and enchiladas Thursday at a serving line near the driving range.
After each tournament round, Colonial crowds drift to Joe T.’s or Esperanza’s for margaritas more than Righteous for healthy dining, detox and “retox.”
“Joe T.’s is definitely the cocktail place,” Lancarte said with a laugh. “We’re the healthy place.”
Other restaurants helping serve golfers and special guests are Reata, Bravo!, Chimy’s and Palio’s Pizza Cafe.
New on University
Golf fans will find both the new Eatzi’s Market & Bakery and a new, takeout-driven Tom Thumb Grocery off University Drive.
Eatzi’s lightest crowds so far are for breakfast. The market opens at 7 a.m. daily for coffees, pastries, breakfast platters and migas, with a sunny patio.
A new Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery is still expected to open within days at 1612 S. University Drive in University Park Village.
Other popular restaurants near Colonial include the new HG Sply Co. “paleo” grill and bar or Silver Fox Steakhouse along the Clear Fork in the WestBend shops, Pacific Table in University Park Village, and Woodshed Smokehouse along the river west of South University Drive.
Pappasito’s Cantina and Pappadeaux Seafood on Forest Park Boulevard also draw a share of golf fans. Longtime golf-goers might stop at old-time Fort Worth haunts Railhead Smokehouse or Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant, near the Rogers Road “back way” to the tournament.
Call it Crockett
Now that “West Seventh” is a common name for everything west of the Trinity bridge, the original West 7th development of shops and restaurants has a new name.
Cork & Pig Tavern, Fireside Pies, Kona Grill, Mash’D, Social House, Sweet Sammies, Terra Mediterranean Grill and their more liquor-oriented neighbors are now officially on Crockett Row at West 7th, borrowing the name of Crockett Street to better define that block off Seventh Street.
Crockett Row is now promoting all restaurants as weekend brunch destinations (or in Terra’s case, a Sunday Mediterranean lunch buffet). Of course, Bar Louie has $1 burgers on Mondays.
Most important sentence in the announcement: “Garage parking will be exclusively for use by guests of Crockett Row at West 7th.”