Top 10 things to do: May 19-25, 2017

The Dean and DeLuca Invitational
1 Spring is golf season in North Texas. That means golf stars and fans are coming to Fort Worth for this stop on the PGA Tour at the Colonial Country Club. Among those hitting the balls will be Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson, Curtis Luck, Cameron Tringale and, of course, our very own Jordan Spieth. Daily tickets: $15-$50. Multiple badges and packages available. 817-927-4280, www.deananddelucainvitational.com.
Rebirth Brass Band
2 The new season for Arlington’s Levitt Pavilion, one of the best venues in DFW, is underway Friday with the Rebirth Brass Band, which went from playing the streets of the French Quarter to screen time on the HBO hit “Treme.” Catch the Grammy-winning act for free at 8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket; food will be sold on site. Other acts playing there this weekend are Ambrosia (Saturday) and Bleu Edmonson (Sunday). Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. levittpavilionarlington.org
Main Street Fest
3 Historic Downtown Grapevine becomes one big party with the 33rd annual Main Street Fest. The event includes live music, craft beer tastings, food vendors, carnival rides and more. Tickets: $5-$7. Weekend passes: $15-$20. www.grapevinetexasusa.com/main-street-fest.
Van Cliburn memorabilia
4 In the lobby of the Van Cliburn offices is an assortment of treasured memorabilia. A few highlights include the first-place medal Van Cliburn won at the 1958 Tchaikovksy Competition; his 1959 Grammy Award; his platinum record, for the first classical LP to sell 1 million copies; the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2003; letters from Presidents Reagan, Clinton and Obama; and a plaster cast of his hands. During the upcoming fifteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, May 25-June 10, the exhibit will have extended hours, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, including weekends. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 201 Main St., Fort Worth. cliburn.org
The Bell Conte Ringers
5 The Bell Conte Ringers will perform their spring handbell concert featuring music from Bach to church favorites such as “How Great Thou Art,” “Now Thank We All Our God,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Jerusalem,” as well as many others. Joining them will be organist Alan Kerr, percussionist Wes Griffin, trumpeter Lucas Boyd, flutist Mary Spradlin and violinist Chi Oh. 7 p.m. Sunday at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, 4200 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. 817-737-3161
‘Plaza Suite’
6 Neil Simon’s classic “Plaza Suite,” which tells the story of three groups of people staying at the famed New York City hotel, features some strong performances said reviewer Punch Shaw. It runs through May 28 at Onstage in Bedford. 2821 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford. $15-$20. 817-354-6444, www.onstageinbedford.com.
Tutus & Mad Hatters
7 Costumes make any event a party. Come in your fave mad hatter gear or most sparkling tiara to the “Alice in Wonderland” pre-show party. Performances are all weekend but the party takes place before the 2 p.m. Saturday show. It is free with admission to the ballet and begins at 1 p.m. at Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. Repeats June 4. $20-$125. 877-828-9200, www.texasballettheater.org.
Hidden Garden Paradise
8 Gardeners get to tick a “must do” off the list when historic Fort Worth Inc. hosts its annual Hidden Gardens of Fort Worth tour noon-6 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth’s Berkeley Place neighborhood. Advance tickets are $20. $25 the day of the tour. 817-336-2344, www.historicfortworth.org.
Trash Bash
9 Pick a location and help clean up trash 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday along the Trinity River. Volunteers will be treated to an after-party with free food, door prizes and entertainment at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., and at Cobb Park, 2700 Cobb Park Drive. Pick up a cleanup packet 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Trinity River Vision Authority office, 307. W. Seventh St., Fort Worth. www.trwdtrashbash.com
Bloody Mary Fest
10 Enjoy three hours of unlimited bloody mary sips made by some of the finest restaurants and bars in DFW. There will be food samples, too! Then, hit the dance floor for music by t he Free Loaders. Sunday. The event is 1-4 p.m. at the Commerce Event Center; 2616 Commerce St., Dallas. For tickets, visit www.thebloodymaryfest.com/festival_event/dallas/.