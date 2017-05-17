Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Heart-shaped diamond sells for $13M, under auction estimate

The Associated Press

Posted 2:41pm on Wednesday, May. 17, 2017

GENEVA A heart-shaped diamond billed as the largest of its kind to be auctioned off has sold for less than the pre-sale estimate, fetching a hammer price of 13 million Swiss francs (about $13.3 million.)

The 92-carat "La Legende" was the standout piece among some 250 jewels on the block at Christie's in Geneva on Wednesday. It had been expected to go for $14 million to $20 million.

The diamond dangles from a pearl necklace in a piece designed by Paris' centuries-old Boehmer & Bassenge jewelers.

The sale capped two days of high-profile jewelry auctions in Geneva.

A 14.54-carat flawless Fancy Vivid Blue diamond earring that was the headline offering Tuesday at rival Sotheby's also fell short of its pre-sale estimate. It was paired with a pear-shaped pink diamond earring.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me