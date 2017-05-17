Lawrence cable news station to convert to all-sports network

LAWRENCE, Kan. A cable news station serving the Lawrence area will convert to an all-sports network and end local news this summer.
Midco, the owner of 6News Lawrence and its associated news website, 6lawrence.com, announced Tuesday that it will convert the company to an all-sports network.
Midco spokeswoman Paige Pearson Meyer says the station will emphasize prep sports in the Lawrence region but could touch on other sports.
The last newscast at the station will be in early August. Meyer did not have an exact number of Lawrence employees who will be laid off.
Meyer said the changes come after a number of studies found the audience in the region preferred sports coverage.
Midco, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, acquired the Lawrence cable system in October 2016.