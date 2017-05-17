Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Graves' returns to film second season in New Mexico

The Associated Press

Posted 3:56am on Wednesday, May. 17, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. The political satire television series starring Nick Nolte has returned to New Mexico to film its second season.

The New Mexico Film Office says "Graves" is being shot starting this week in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Santa Fe. Crews will be working on the production through July.

The series is produced by Lionsgate for the EPIX network. It tells the story of the character Richard Graves and his journey to reclaim his sense of authenticity two decades after serving as the president of the United States.

Aside from Nolte, the series stars Sela Ward, Skylar Astin, Helene Yorke, Chris Lowell and Callie Hernandez.

The series was created by Joshua Michael Stern, a director and writer who is also known for the movie "Swing Vote."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me