Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Retirees celebrate opening of New Hampshire arboretum

The Associated Press

Posted 1:31am on Wednesday, May. 17, 2017

EXETER, N.H. The greenery of the Granite State is set to have more company with the official opening of New Hampshire's largest and second official arboretum.

The arboretum, located in a retirement community in Exeter, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, complete with champagne and poetry. New Hampshire Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2qqKhyG ) that the arboretum contains nearly 50 different species of trees.

The arboretum is open to the public and spans nearly 200 acres of land. It is the largest arboretum in the state, but only the second officially recognized. The only other state-recognized arboretum is located on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me