Retirees celebrate opening of New Hampshire arboretum

EXETER, N.H. The greenery of the Granite State is set to have more company with the official opening of New Hampshire's largest and second official arboretum.
The arboretum, located in a retirement community in Exeter, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, complete with champagne and poetry. New Hampshire Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2qqKhyG ) that the arboretum contains nearly 50 different species of trees.
The arboretum is open to the public and spans nearly 200 acres of land. It is the largest arboretum in the state, but only the second officially recognized. The only other state-recognized arboretum is located on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.