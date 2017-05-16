Music teacher accused of sex trafficking of minors

NEW YORK A 52-year-old teacher who runs a music school in Queens is being accused of having sex with underage girls.
Federal authorities say Oliver Sohngen was arrested Tuesday on sex trafficking of minors and other charges. He's the founder of the Long Island City Academy of Music.
Authorities say Sohngen paid a pimp hundreds of dollars to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls, some as young as 8 years old. They say he also attempted to engage in sex trafficking of girls under the age of 14.
The incidents happened between March 2013 and January 2016. Authorities say he was nabbed after soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.
A message left with the school wasn't immediately returned. It wasn't clear if Sohngen had a lawyer.