Redskins sign Bob Marley's grandson after minicamp tryout

The Associated Press

Posted 5:11pm on Tuesday, May. 16, 2017

ASHBURN, Va. The Washington Redskins have signed Nico Marley, grandson of legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

The 5-foot-8 linebacker out of Tulane was at the Redskins' rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout. They added him to the roster Tuesday.

Marley was a four-year starter in college, becoming Tulane's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 50½. He had 319 tackles, 6½ sacks and four interceptions in 49 games.

Nico's father, Rohan, played at Miami alongside Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis in the early 1990s and led the team in tackles in 1993 before playing in the Canadian Football League.

Marley was one of three players Washington signed after rookie minicamp along with tight end Manasseh Garner and cornerback Tevin Homer.

