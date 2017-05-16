Wires  >  AP Entertainment

ABC's upcoming schedule for fall season

The Associated Press

Posted 4:16pm on Tuesday, May. 16, 2017

NEW YORK ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:

Monday

8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars"

10 p.m. — "The Good Doctor"

---

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Middle"

8:30 p.m. — "Fresh Off the Boat"

9 p.m. — "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. — "The Mayor"

10 p.m. — "The Gospel of Kevin"

---

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "The Goldbergs"

8:30 p.m. — "Speechless"

9 p.m. — "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. — "American Housewife"

10 p.m. — "Designated Survivor"

---

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. — "Scandal"

10 p.m. — "How to Get Away With Murder"

---

Friday

8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time"

9 p.m. — "Marvel's Inhumans"

10 p.m. — "20/20"

---

Saturday

8 p.m. — "Saturday Night Football"

---

Sunday

7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. — "To Tell the Truth"

9 p.m. — "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. — "Ten Days in the Valley"



