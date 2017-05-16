Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Creeping closer: MSNBC has good week competing with Fox

The Associated Press

Posted 3:36pm on Tuesday, May. 16, 2017

NEW YORK MSNBC had one of its best ratings weeks in memory with President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey dominating the news. It may be an ominous sign for troubled Fox News Channel.

The Nielsen company said MSNBC topped Fox among the 25-to-54-year old demographic last week for the first time in almost nine years. Although the majority of cable news viewers are older than that, the demographic is very important to advertisers.

Among all viewers, Fox beat MSNBC by just over 200,000 viewers. Between 2008 and 2016, the typical gap between the two networks was 1.4 million viewers.

It's a time of opportunity for rivals of Fox News, long the dominant cable network, because of last month's firing of Bill O'Reilly.



