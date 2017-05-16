The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 14, 2017:
1. Fifty Shades Darker
2. Get Out
3. Guardians of the Galaxy
4. Hidden Figures
5. The Great Wall
6. A Dog's Purpose
7. La La Land
8. Passengers (2016)
9. Prometheus
10. Lion
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. 20th Century Women
2. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret
3. I Am Not Your Negro
4. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
5. My Life as a Zucchini
6. Moonlight
7. Mothers and Daughters
8. Manchester By the Sea
9. Hounds of Love
10. Win Win