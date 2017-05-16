Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Peyton Manning to host ESPY Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 12:36pm on Tuesday, May. 16, 2017

LOS ANGELES Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards.

The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year's best athletes and sports moments. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning says the show's 25th anniversary will include moments from the past.

He retired from the NFL two years ago, ending a career in which he became the league's winningest quarterback. He won nine ESPYs during his career.

Manning is also known for his humorous commercials and hosting "Saturday Night Live."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me