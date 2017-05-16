Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire, sees value in cinema

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

Posted 9:35am on Tuesday, May. 16, 2017

NEW YORK New York real estate billionaire Charles Cohen has turned a passion for film into a thriving distribution company that is taking two films to the Cannes Film Festival.

Cohen is the is president and chief executive of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, which owns and manages more than 12 million square feet of office space and design centers in New York. His Cohen Media Group has become a bigger player in the specialty movie business, landing its first Oscar in February for the foreign language film "The Salesman."

Cohen Media will show two films at Cannes, which begins this week. The first is a biopic on sculptor Auguste Rodin, and the other is a newly restored version of the 1987 film "Maurice."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me