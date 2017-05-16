Wires  >  AP Music

Man sentenced in 2015 South Carolina bar shooting death

The Associated Press

Posted 9:26am on Tuesday, May. 16, 2017

WALHALLA, S.C. A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting death at a bar more than two years ago.

The Greenville News reported (http://grnol.co/2pSyFAT) that Dw'Ntraquis Rashaad Campbell of Greenwood pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery.

Prosecutors say Campbell shot and killed 29-year-old Anthony Holden during a rap concert in 2015 at a bar in Seneca.

Campbell was originally charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said as many as 100 people were in the bar when the shooting occurred. Another man and woman were wounded in the shooting.

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com



