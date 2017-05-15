Centenarian inspiring young thespians

ROCHESTER, N.H. The phrase "theatre is timeless" was epitomized Saturday afternoon at the Rochester Opera House.
Just after the curtain was raised on "Annie Warbucks," a sequel to the play "Annie," members of the cast stopped to recognize a member of the audience — Toni Schroeder.
Toni, a long-time educator in the Seacoast, was a guest at the performance, and one with a bit of knowledge of theater. Toni is 100 years old and has had a lifelong love for the theater.
She taught in the Oyster River SAU for years, as well as Woodman Park Elementary School in Dover and several other area schools.
As a teacher, she had impact, but perhaps more importantly she was a well-known thespian in the area, Theatre Director at Oyster River and both a performer and director at many area theaters, Hackmatack in North Berwick, Maine, being a primary. She worked very closely with Carl Guptil, founder of Hackmatack.
Toni is remembered by many for her Hackmatack performances, one in particular is Blythe Spirit in which she performed alongside Tommy Makem, world famous Irish musician who adopted Dover as his second home.
Toni was joined at the theater Saturday by her daughters Melodie Desmond and Marlena Schroeder.
Jayme Thibeault is an LNA at Compassus Hospice, and an employee at Kirkwood Corners Senior Living in Lee, where Toni resides. She heard of Toni's background from her daughters and it sparked a program of Compassus' Life Inspiring Events.
Jayme consulted with the family and the end result was a 100-year-old theater veteran sitting and watching at the Rochester Opera House performance.
Upon hearing of the special guest, after the performance many members of the cast stopped by with Schroeder to pay their respects, and thank her for attending.
Madeleine Aubin, who was playing Annie, was beside herself to have an opportunity to speak with the centenarian. "She is so inspiring," said the Noble High School student who will be touring the country next winter with "A Christmas Carol." "She is amazing. ... I am so excited to have performed before her."
Toni, who was also one of the first WACs in World War II, thoroughly enjoyed seeing live theater and in her mind reminiscing. Her daughters commented that she has the playbills for every one of her performances. "More than a hundred," they explained.
Olivia Zottos, 13, of Somersworth, who shared the Annie part with Aubin, felt the honor of meeting Toni. "I have been performing since age 6," she said, "and I want to grow up to be just like her."
