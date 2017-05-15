Woman held in father's stabbing to state mental hospital

PITTSBURGH A western Pennsylvania charged with fatally stabbing her physician father has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial and sent to Torrance State Hospital.
Twenty-seven-year-old Christina Nicassio was committed Monday by an Allegheny County judge. Her competence will be revisited in 90 days.
Allegheny County police say Nicassio stabbed her 69-year-old father, Anthony, as he and his wife were trying to take the suspect to a hospital on May 6.
Police say Nicassio's parents wanted her to seek mental health treatment because of problems she's had since recently breaking up with her fiancé.
Police say she referred to the movie "The Mummy Returns" in tell police that, "In a movie, someone who can't love someone else, they stab their father."
Nicassio's attorney says she has "serious mental problems."