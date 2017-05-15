Obama Foundation reports $13M in donations in 2016

CHICAGO Tax documents show the foundation that'll construct and oversee the Obama Presidential Center received around $13 million in contributions last year.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qJKzlh ) the Obama Foundation released a tax return Monday. Several $1 million donations were made, including from the George Lucas Family Foundation. The "Star Wars" creator is married to Mellody Hobson, who is president of Chicago-based Ariel Investments.
Former President Barack Obama's library and presidential center is expected to be built in four years. The former president has said he hopes it'll be a place to focus on youth leadership and community involvement.
The Foundation has said the structure will house the first fully-digital presidential library.
Earlier this month, Obama led a community forum near the proposed site at a park on Chicago's South Side.