Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Festival in Michigan celebrates goods made in the state

The Associated Press

Posted 12:14pm on Monday, May. 15, 2017

BAY CITY, Mich. Bay City is holding a new festival that emphasizes goods made in Michigan.

The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2qJLZMX ) reports that vendors will only sell products made in the state at the "MI Made Marketplace," which begins Sept. 30 and ends Oc. 1 in downtown Bay City.

Proceeds will go to the nonprofit that organizes the festival. The event coincides with the nonprofit's Film and Music Festival, which organizer Laura Horwath says will be a good collaboration.

Vendor categories include food and beverage, collectibles, art pieces and fashion.

Horwath says the festival so far has 15 vendors. She hopes the number increases to 50, and that the event attracts a couple thousand people.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Information from: The Bay City Times, http://www.mlive.com/bay-city



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me