Festival in Michigan celebrates goods made in the state

BAY CITY, Mich. Bay City is holding a new festival that emphasizes goods made in Michigan.
The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2qJLZMX ) reports that vendors will only sell products made in the state at the "MI Made Marketplace," which begins Sept. 30 and ends Oc. 1 in downtown Bay City.
Proceeds will go to the nonprofit that organizes the festival. The event coincides with the nonprofit's Film and Music Festival, which organizer Laura Horwath says will be a good collaboration.
Vendor categories include food and beverage, collectibles, art pieces and fashion.
Horwath says the festival so far has 15 vendors. She hopes the number increases to 50, and that the event attracts a couple thousand people.
The festival is free and open to the public.