Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Study: Tanglewood generates $103M economic impact

The Associated Press

Posted 11:09pm on Sunday, May. 14, 2017

LENOX, Mass. Preliminary findings from a new study show that Tanglewood —the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra — has an economic impact of more than $103 million on Massachusetts and the Berkshire region.

That number represents an increase of approximately $40 million when compared to the last third-party economic impact study in 2008.

Williams College economics professor Stephen Sheppard credits the uptick to an increase in the overall attendance at the summer festival. He also says people are staying longer and spending more money when they visit the region. Sheppard cites a growing perception of Berkshire County and Massachusetts as a tourist destination.

The full study is expected to be released this summer.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me