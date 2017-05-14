Wires  >  AP Music

Lionel Richie addresses grads at Berklee commencement

BOSTON Musician Lionel Richie addressed more than 1,000 graduates at the Berklee College of Music after accepting an honorary degree.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rfvt4e ) that Richie spoke at the school's commencement Saturday at the Agganis Arena in Boston.

Richie gained fame in the 1970s as a member of the R&B group The Commodores. The award-winning recording artist and songwriter went on to have a successful solo career with hits such as "All Night Long," "Hello" and "Endless Love."

Richie talked about choosing songwriting and/or performing as a career, telling the graduates: "You are sitting in prime seats to tell the world what's on your mind."

Richie was among five music-industry professionals who received an honorary degree of doctor of music.

