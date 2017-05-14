Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Detroit museum expanding popular outdoor art program

The Associated Press

Posted 3:29pm on Sunday, May. 14, 2017

DETROIT The Detroit Institute of Arts is expanding its popular program that places reproductions of artwork outdoors to areas of Michigan that are deemed culturally underserved.

"Inside/Out" installations as part of that effort start in the coming week and will remain on view until October.

A roughly $100,000 Museums for America grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services is supporting the installation of 15 reproductions and related programming in two communities annually over the next three years. The first communities are Munising and Sturgis.

The statewide initiative grew out of a pilot program the DIA launched in 2015.

Selected communities are located in counties identified as underserved by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Sites will be posted on the museum's website.

---

Online:

http://www.dia.org/insideout



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me