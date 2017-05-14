Wires  >  AP Entertainment

NBC's schedule for fall TV season

The Associated Press

Posted 1:24pm on Sunday, May. 14, 2017

NBC's prime-time schedule for the fall:

Monday

8 p.m. — "The Voice"

10 p.m. — "The Brave"

---

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Voice"

9 p.m. — "Superstore"

9:30 p.m. — "The Good Place"

10 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"

---

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "The Blacklist"

9 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"

10 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."

---

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Will & Grace"

8:30 p.m. — "Great News"

9 p.m. — "This is Us"

10 p.m. — "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

---

Friday

8 p.m. — "Timeless"

9 p.m. — "Taken"

10 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"

---

Saturday

8 p.m. — "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"

10 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" encores

---

Sunday

7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"

8:20 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"



