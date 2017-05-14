Wires  >  AP Entertainment

NBC reviving 'must-see TV' Thursdays with 'Will & Grace'

Posted 11:44am on Sunday, May. 14, 2017

NEW YORK NBC is reviving its "must-see TV" Thursday franchise this fall with the revival of "Will & Grace," and by moving its heartwarming hit "This is Us" to the same night.

The network announced its schedule Sunday, kicking off the annual week where broadcasters outline next season's plans to advertisers.

NBC will introduce eight new series next season but sprinkle them throughout the year. Only the "Will & Grace" reboot, a Dick Wolf-produced limited series on the Menendez murders and an action series starring Anne Heche as an undercover military hero will begin in the fall.

The network said Tina Fey will appear periodically in "Great News," the newsroom comedy she's producing that will also air Thursdays.



