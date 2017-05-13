Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Fleming sings what may be staged standard repertoire finale

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

Posted 6:24pm on Saturday, May. 13, 2017

NEW YORK Confetti fell from the top of the Metropolitan Opera and bouquets were thrown to Renee Fleming from the crowd during a nine-minute ovation that followed Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier," what may be her farewell to staged standard repertoire.

Fleming is retiring the role of the Marschallin after Saturday's performance, her 70th staged portrayal of the Strauss heroine over 22 years.

The 58-year-old soprano, the most well-known American classical singer, plans to concentrate on concerts and will consider performing in new operas. She also is set to appear on Broadway next season in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel."

As for the Marschallin, she says "it's time — time to say goodbye."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me