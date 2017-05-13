Reno arts museum looking to extend its reach down south

RENO, Nev. A Nevada museum is looking at bringing fine art to Las Vegas.
The Reno Gazette Journal reported (http://on.rgj.com/2qh2tci ) Friday that Sen. Tick Segerblom has rewrote his proposed bill to allocate up to $10 million to expand Reno's Nevada Museum of Art to Las Vegas. The estimated $250 million effort would take place over a five year period.
Nevada Museum of CEO David Walker says the bill may also help support enlarging the Reno site. He cites rapid population growth in both cities as part of the museum's desire to grow.
If the bill is approved, the museum would have to match the funds by June 30, 2019.
The Senate Finance Committee heard the bill on Friday. The bill will head to the Senate and Assembly if the committee decides to approve it.