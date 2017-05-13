Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Fox to air live TV production of Broadway musical 'Rent'

The Associated Press

Posted 1:24pm on Saturday, May. 13, 2017

NEW YORK Fox will be ready with its "Rent" next year.

The network has announced a live TV production of the award-winning stage musical "Rent."

No airdate was specified, but it is likely to be telecast after "A Christmas Story," which Fox has already planned for December.

"Rent" is set in New York's gritty East Village and tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of social and political turmoil. It opened to great acclaim off-Broadway in 1996, then soon moved to Broadway.

Marc Platt, who produced "La La Land" and Fox's "Grease: Live," will serve as one of its executive producers.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me