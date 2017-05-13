Hooters Swimsuit Pageant: 2017 edition

The title of Miss Hooters North Texas and a spot in the 2017 Hooters International Pageant were at stake in front of a standing-room-only crowd at House of Blues in downtown Dallas.
26 of the most popular Hooters girls from across the region were selected for the evening, with the top six earning a berth in the huge event this summer in Las Vegas.
The ladies represented Hooters from across the state including Fort Worth, Frisco, West End, Lewisville, North Arlington, Irving, North Richland Hills, El Paso, Odessa, Riverwalk, San Pedro, San Marcos, San Antonio North, Waco, Austin and Round Rock.
The evening got underway with the Hooters Hometown Hottie Costume round where ladies selected costumes that represented their hometown and 'Texas pride.' The girls were clad in outfits ranging from Dallas Cowboys and actual 'Cowgirls' to Texas Rangers and San Antonio Spurs and many more.
The second round had the ladies competing in a swimsuit of their choice followed by a black bikini in the third round and the "Parade of Beauty" with all of the contestants taking the stage.
The judges panel that included Ashley Williams, Steve Kemble, Brian Glenn, Sargent Robert Lee Aiken III and Jared Guynes turned in their ballots to make the cut down to the final six. The six ladies then had the Q&A portion of the evening, after which, the winners for the evening were announced.
The second-runner-up was Brianna from North Arlington, who also appeared in the 2015 DFW.com Hot Issue.
The first-runner-up was Chloe from North Richland Hills.
The winner crowned Miss Hooters North Texas was Monet from San Pedro.
"This is my third Hooters pageant," Monet said. "In my first one, I was 18 and didn't know what to expect, so when I made Top 8, I was really excited. But to win tonight, it's great feeling and completely unexpected."
For further information on the International Hooters Swimsuit Pageant, visit hooters.com.
