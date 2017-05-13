Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Venice Biennale awards German artists 2 Golden Lions

The Associated Press

Posted 8:44am on Saturday, May. 13, 2017

MILAN Germany has swept the 57th Venice Biennale, winning top Golden Lion prizes for the best national pavilion and best artist in the main curated show.

The oldest contemporary art fair opened its six-month stint Saturday.

The jury called Anne Imhof's show at the German Pavilion "a powerful and disturbing installation that poses urgent questions of our time and pushes the spectator into an aware state of anxiety." Titled "Faust," the show includes painting, sculpture, installation and performance.

Franz Erhard Walter, who exhibited works that combine textile, culture and performance in the main "Viva Arte Viva" show, was recognized for "the radical and complex nature of his work that transcends our time and suggests the contemporary mutation of a transitory life."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me