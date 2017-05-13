More than 50 artsy ways to say ‘Love you, Mom’ in DFW

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and while you’ve already ordered your flowers and made brunch reservations, you know your mom really wants tickets to arts events.
She’s dying to check out the “A Modern Vision: European Masterworks From the Phillips Collection” exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum, or the ballet of “Alice in Wonderland” from Texas Ballet Theater, or perhaps something off-the-wall like the comedy “Sex With Strangers” at Stage West.
Of course, she really loves music, and while this summer has a variety of festivals, from Concerts in the Garden to the Dallas Symphony’s Soluna Festival, the biggie is the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
To help you choose, we’ve rounded up the best visual and performing arts happenings this summer in Tarrant County, with a few highlights in Dallas. Remember, Mom loves to see you, so be sure and get yourself a ticket for these happenings, too.
The memories will last longer than brunch, that’s for sure.
Visual art
May 14-Aug. 13: “A Modern Vision: European Masterworks From the Phillips Collection” comes to the Kimbell Art Museum in the Renzo Piano Pavilion. Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth. $16-$18. 817-332-8451; www.kimbellart.org.
May 20-Aug. 20: “Roni Horn” is at the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas. 214-242-5100; www.nashersculpturecenter.org.
May 21-Aug. 20: “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” is on exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas. $16. 214-922-1818; www.dma.org.
May 27-Sept. 24: “Adventures With Clifford the Big Red Dog” is an interactive exhibit at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Fort Worth. $21. 214-255-9300; www.fwmsh.org.
May 28-Aug. 20: “Doug Aitken: Electric Earth” is on exhibition at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $10. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org.
May 28-Sept. 3: “Visions of America: Three Centuries of Prints From the National Gallery of Art” comes to the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas. $16. 214-922-1818; www.dma.org.
June 3-Sept. 3: “The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology” is at the Amon Carter Museum, Fort Worth. Free. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org.
June 24-Jan. 7, 2018: “Hidden Nature: Sopheap Pich” is on display at the Crow Collection, Dallas. Free. 214-979-6430; www.crowcollection.org.
July 8-Jan. 7, 2018: “Styled With Poise: Figures in Japanese Paintings and Prints” comes to the Crow Collection, Dallas. Free. 214-979-6430; www.crowcollection.org.
July 15-Dec. 10: “Nature/Culture” is at the Amon Carter Museum, Fort Worth. Free. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org.
Aug. 6-Nov. 5: “Picasso/Rivera: Still Life and the Precedence of Form” gets an exhibition at the Meadows Museum, Dallas. $12. 214-768-2516; www.meadowsmuseumdallas.org.
Aug. 12-Jan. 14: “Dornith Doherty: Archiving Eden” is on display at the Amon Carter Museum, Fort Worth. Free. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org.
Aug. 27-Dec. 31: “Casanova: The Seduction of Europe” comes to the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth. $16-$18. 817-332-8451; www.kimbellart.org.
Music
May 15-June 4: The Dallas Symphony presents the third annual Soluna: International Music and Arts Festival, with music, theater and dance events at the Meyerson Symphony Center and various venues in Dallas. Various prices. 214-849-4376; www.mydso.com/soluna.
May 17-June 17: PianoTexas International Academy and Festival is at Texas Christian University, and this year collaborates with the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Recitals are $20-$30. www.pianotexas.org.
May 20: The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents “On Winds of Song,” 2 p.m. at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $35. www.chambermusicfw.org.
May 20: Voices of Fort Worth presents an a cappella concert at 7:30 p.m. at Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. $5-$15, http://voicesoffortworth.com.
May 25-June 10: The Cliburn has its 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at Bass Hall, Fort Worth. Competition subscriptions are $600-$3,000; subscriptions to each round available; and individual tickets to each session available. 817-212-4280; www.cliburn.org. Semifinals: May 25-28, quarterfinals: May 29-30, semifinals: June 1-5, finals: June 7-10.
June 2-July 8: Fort Worth Symphony presents the annual Concerts in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Table seating is $19-$69; lawn seating $25. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org.
June 2: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
June 3: JT Hodges
June 9: A Tribute to Elvis with Kraig Parker
June 10: Abbacadabra: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute
June 16: The Music of Pink Floyd
June 17: RePlay: Symphony of Heroes
June 18: 1812 Overture and Symphonic Sparklers
June 23: The Music of David Bowie
June 24: The Music of Journey
June 25: Classical Mystery Tour
June 30: Asleep at the Wheel
July 1: The Music of Led Zeppelin
July 2-4: Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic
July 7-8: Star Wars and Beyond: A Laser Light Spectacular
June 26-July 7: The Mimir Chamber Music Festival returns to Texas Christian University. Concerts are $35 each; emerging artists concerts are $10. www.mimirfestival.org.
Aug. 25-27: Fort Worth Symphony presents its Classical Masters Festival: The Music of Beethoven, Haydn and Mozart, beginning with a screening of the film “Amadeus” in Sundance Square Plaza; other concerts are at Bass Hall. Free for “Amadeus”; $34-$136 for two-concert pass. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org.
Dance
May 19-21: Texas Ballet Theater presents Ben Stevenson’s “Alice in Wonderland” at Bass Hall. $20-$132. www.texasballettheater.org. (Also performed June 2-4 at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas).
May 25: Arts Fifth Avenue presents National Tap Dance Day celebration, with performances on its outdoor stage. 8 p.m. Arts Fifth Avenue, Fort Worth. Free. www.artsfifthavenue.org.
May 27: Amphibian Stage Productions presents guest artists Wild Rumpus Circus from Wisconsin and the children performers from Amphibian’s Tad-Poles outreach program, celebrating the way stilts are used for traditional dance in various countries around the world. 2 p.m. at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Free. www.themodern.org.
June 16-17: The Bruce Wood Dance Project presents “Journeys.” Dallas City Performance Hall, Dallas. $25-$100. 214-428-2263; www.brucewooddance.org.
June 23-25: Ballet Concerto presents its annual Summer Dance Concert, in a new location at Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, Fort Worth. Free to $30. 817-738-7915; www.balletconcerto.com.
Sept. 2-3: The Dance Council of North Texas presents the fourth Dallas DanceFest. Dallas City Performance Hall, Dallas. Tickets TBA. www.thedancecouncil.org.
Theater
May 16-28: AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway Series presents the tour of the Fiasco Theater production of “Into the Woods.” Winspear Opera House, Dallas. $25-$200. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
May 16-June 18: Dallas Theater Center presents “Inherit the Wind” at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Dallas. $20-$104. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
May 23-June 4: Dallas Summer Musicals presents the tour of “Circus 1903: The Golden Age of Circus” at the Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. $16-$110. 800-745-3000; www.dallassummermusicals.org.
May 26-June 25: Jubilee Theatre presents “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years.” Jubilee Theatre, Fort Worth. $19-$29. 817-338-4411; www.jubileetheatre.org.
June 2-25: Hip Pocket Theatre opens its 41st season with Johnny Simons’ “Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe.” Silver Creek Amphitheatre, Fort Worth. $15-$20. 817-246-9775; www.hippocket.org.
June 2-11: Drag Strip Courage presents Wallace Shawn’s “The Designated Mourner” at Arts Fifth Avenue, Fort Worth. $15. www.artsfifthavenue.org.
June 3-11: Casa Mañana presents the musical “Rock of Ages.” Casa Mañana Theatre, Fort Worth. $45-$96. 817-332-2272; www.casamanana.org.
June 9-July 8: Stage West brings back its production of “Ann” at the Irving Arts Center, Dupree Theater, Irving. $36.50-$46.50. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org.
June 9-18: Lyric Stage presents the world premiere of the musical “Pure Country.” Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall, Irving. $25-$53. 972-252-2787; www.lyricstage.org.
June 13-18: Performing Arts Fort Worth brings the tour of “Matilda” to Bass Hall, Fort Worth. $44-$115.50. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com.
June 13-25: AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway Series presents the tour of “Something Rotten.” Winspear Opera House, Dallas. $25-$200. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
June 15-July 15: Circle Theatre presents Tom Dudzick’s “King o’ the Moon.” Circle Theatre, Fort Worth. $25-$40. 817-877-3040; www.circletheatre.com.
June 22-July 23: Stage West presents “Sex With Strangers.” Stage West, Fort Worth. $17-$35. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org.
June 29-Aug. 6: Dallas Theater Center presents the world premiere of the musical “Hood” at the Wyly Theatre, Dallas. $20-$104. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
July 7-Aug. 13: Amphibian Stage Productions brings back “The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged).” Amphibian Stage Productions, Fort Worth. $33. 817-923-3012; www.amphibianproductions.org.
July 7-23: Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents the musical “On the Town.” Fort Worth Community Arts Center, Sanders Theatre, Fort Worth. $18-$20. 866-811-4111; www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.
July 7-30: Hip Pocket Theatre revives “In Watermelon Sugar.” Silver Creek Amphitheatre, Fort Worth. $15-$20. 817-246-9775; www.hippocket.org.
July 7-16: Theatre Arlington presents a youth production of Johnny Simons’ “Pinocchio Commedia.” Theatre Arlington, Arlington. $13. 817-275-7661; www.theatrearlington.org.
July 11-23: AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway Series presents the tour of “Finding Neverland.” Winspear Opera House, Dallas. $25-$200. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
July 18-30: Dallas Summer Musicals presents the tour of “The Bodyguard: The Musical” at the Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. $16-$110. 800-745-3000; www.dallassummermusicals.org.
July 28-Aug. 27: Jubilee Theatre presents “Beehive: The 60’s Musical.” Jubilee Theatre, Fort Worth. $20-$30. 817-338-4411; www.jubileetheatre.org.
Aug. 1-6: Performing Arts Fort Worth brings the tour of “The Bodyguard: The Musical” to Bass Hall, Fort Worth. $44-$115.50. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com.
Aug. 4-20: Theatre Arlington presents “Einstein: A Stage Portrait.” Theatre Arlington, Arlington. $21-$23. 817-275-7661; www.theatrearlington.org.
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: Hip Pocket Theatre presents Lake Simons’ “The Land of Oz.” Silver Creek Amphitheatre, Fort Worth. $15-$20. 817-246-9775; www.hippocket.org.
Aug. 11-27: Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents the musical “Grease.” Fort Worth Community Arts Center, Sanders Theatre, Fort Worth. $18-$20. 866-811-4111; www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.
Aug. 17-Sept. 16: Circle Theatre presents David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord.” Circle Theatre, Fort Worth. $25-$40. 817-877-3040; www.circletheatre.com.
Aug. 24-Sept. 24: Stage West presents “The Royal Society of Antarctica.” Stage West, Fort Worth. $17-$35. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org.
Aug. 30-Oct. 1: Dallas Theater Center presents the world premiere of “Miller, Mississippi” at the Wyly Theatre, Dallas. $20-$104. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
Comedy/misc.
May 19: AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Paula Poundstone at the Majestic Theatre, Dallas. 214-880-0202; www.attpac.org.
June 15: AEG Live presents Demetri Martin in the “Let’s Get Awkward” tour at the Majestic Theatre, Dallas. $35-$65. 888-929-7849; www.axs.com.
Aug. 22-26: Amphibian Stage Productions’ comedy series presents Emily Heller. Amphibian Stage Productions, Fort Worth. $25. 817-923-3012; www.amphibianproductions.org.