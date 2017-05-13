Tennessee high school student battling cancer uplifts others

FRANKLIN, Tenn. Raymond Cruz has sung and acted on stage since he was a child.
But at a recent benefit concert, the 17-year-old struggled to keep his composure in front of a packed auditorium at Centennial High School.
He lifted his aviator sunglasses - an outfit staple since starting cancer treatment - and quickly wiped away a tear. He took a deep breath and clutched the microphone again.
A few months ago, Cruz was rushed to the emergency room, and spent nearly 20 days in the hospital before being diagnosed with Stage 4 Ewing-like Sarcoma cancer. Rounds of chemotherapy followed.
He didn't know when he would be able to perform again.
The teen still has months of treatment left. But he's already thinking of ways to pay it forward to the Franklin community that has supported him through the treatment.
"You know my smiling face, but I've got something more serious to sing," Cruz said.
A guitar player strummed the opening chords of "Gravity," a slow song by John Mayer.
"Oh, gravity is working against me," Cruz sang, a sweet tenor voice so many in the audience have heard before. "Gravity wants to bring me down."
The crowd erupted in applause.
Inspiring others
Classmates and teachers describe Cruz as positive and energetic.
Cruz has maintained his positive outlook throughout his treatment. Now he hopes to use his story to inspire others to be kind and cherish life.
It started with a visit to a basketball game.
At half-time, he delivered a simple message: "Live your life to the fullest. Never take things for granted and remember to be kind to one another."
Cruz is still battling cancer - he's a little past the halfway mark in his treatment - but he's already thinking of what he wants to do post-cancer.
"Yes, I got cancer, and it's tough," Cruz said. "But now that it happened, I found a love of helping others."
Cruz said he dreams of being a motivational speaker at hospitals. He wants to establish a foundation to help other kids battling diseases or assist at-risk teens.
He already has a name in mind: Ray of Light.
Helping others
His recent performance was at a benefit concert in his honor. Now, he wants the concert to be an annual event for someone in need.
Cruz said he wants to pay it forward - especially since his family has received so much support. There have been dozens of fundraising efforts around the community.
Cruz's classmates have sold bracelets and T-shirts with the hashtag #RayStrong to help offset Cruz's medical costs. A GoFundMe campaign raised $21,925 and Saturday's benefit concert raised nearly $10,900. Schools across the county have raised money for Cruz.
Centennial High students and teachers wear the gear often, said Centennial High junior Caroline Shaw.
"I think the hashtag #RayStrong really speaks to who he is and how he's been handling this whole thing," Shaw said.
"Whenever I feel overwhelmed by what he's going through, I just remind myself of how positive he's being," Shaw said. "Whatever God's plan for him is, it's gotta be something good. Because there's no way that someone can be that positive without having God having something to do with it."
Cruz is bombarded with hugs everywhere he goes. Students line up across the stage to greet him when the concert ends.
Leslie Berra, director of Gift of Song, said Cruz inspired her group of youth performers.
"So often, the little inconveniences of our lives we dwell on, and we get so negative," Berra said. "We've got someone who is taking one of the worst things that life could throw at him, and he's cheerful, he's optimistic."
A 10-year-old boy in her group donated his paycheck to help Cruz. Her group saved coins for two months and raised about $700. They've also donated proceeds from concerts to Ray.
Treatment plan
Cruz undergoes treatment every other week.
One week, he'll do two days of chemotherapy, have an off week, and follow with five days of chemotherapy. He'll soon add radiation to the mix.
One word comes to mind when Cruz describes chemotherapy: nausea.
"Getting chemo, you get really drained and all you want do is sleep," Cruz said. "It's a lot of throwing up, a lot of acid in your body."
He added: "It's a lot of wondering if you want to give up."
The ongoing treatment means Cruz does the majority of his school work at home, but can come to school when he feels healthy enough. He said he misses performing for his school's choir and theater departments and playing in a recreational basketball league.
"Sometimes I'll tell my mom, 'Cancer is not that bad,'" Cruz said. "And she's always like, 'What are you talking about?'"
"And I'm like, if this didn't happen, I wouldn't be the better Raymond Cruz," he said. "I let all the drama reside and I found the positive life, and what life actually means."
He added: "I don't take nothing for granted."