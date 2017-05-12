Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Inflatable sculpture of ballerina by Jeff Koons unveiled

The Associated Press

Posted 5:19pm on Friday, May. 12, 2017

NEW YORK A 45-foot (13.7-meter) inflatable ballerina created by artist Jeff Koons is the latest public art installation at New York's Rockefeller Center.

The work, "Seated Ballerina," was unveiled Friday and will be on display through June 2. The nylon sculpture is based on a porcelain figurine of a ballerina in a blue tutu.

Koons said the work "conveys optimism and a sense of potential for the future."

He said the sculpture is intended to bring awareness to National Missing Children's Month.

"Seated Ballerina" is the third Koons work to take up residence at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.

The artist's "Puppy" was installed there in 1992 and "Split-Rocker" in 2000.

Rockefeller Center officials say "Seated Ballerina" will be deflated for safety reasons during inclement weather.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me