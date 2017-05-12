Wires  >  AP Music

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Posted 4:24pm on Friday, May. 12, 2017

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending May 11, 2017:

Top Songs

1. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled

2. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

3. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

4. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

5. Believer, Imagine Dragons

6. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

8. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

9. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

10. Slow Hands, Niall Horan

Top Albums

1. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

2. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 2. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. Everybody, Logic

4. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

5. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

6. Traveller, Chris Stapleton

7. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

8. NOW That's What I Call Music, Vol. 62, Various Artists

9. Moana , Various Artists

10. Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode (Original Television Soundtrack), Various Artists

