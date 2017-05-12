Wires  >  AP Music

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett cancels concert over illness

The Associated Press

Posted 4:04pm on Friday, May. 12, 2017

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Legendary singer Tony Bennett has canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus.

Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night, but the venue announced Friday the show was postponed.

The announcement says 90-year-old Bennett had been advised not to travel or perform for "the next few days."

It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets, and all tickets will be honored for a new date.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there isn't a rescheduled date yet, but Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon."

Bennett's 65-year career includes the albums "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.

He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.



