Emeril Lagasse surprises Fort Worth mom with breakfast in bed

FORT WORTH Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse surprised a Fort Worth mom with breakfast in bed Friday morning -- and he even supplied the bed.
In a well-planned surprise, Lagasse came to Fort Worth with a camera crew from ABC's “ Good Morning America” to honor Lea Siegel, operations manager at Harmony School of Innovation in Fort Worth. Every year, Lagasse brings a Mother’s Day-timed breakfast in bed to a deserving mom; this is the 18th time he’s done it on “GMA.”
Siegel was nominated by one of her sons, Chris Pitts, who told “GMA” his mom gave birth to him when she was 18 years old. “She could have been a statistic, a teen-age mom fallen through the cracks but she worked hard, put herself through school and became a teacher,” the TCU freshman wrote in his nomination letter.
The “GMA” video is about 12 minutes long, but it’s worth watching all of it, especially if you want a lump in your throat.
Siegel was not at home when she was served breakfast in bed -- she was at work at the school, where Lagasse sprung the surprise on her while colleagues and students lined the hallway with celebratory posters. She has been called the mom of the whole school, as well of her two sons.
According to Pitts, she has discreetly given food and new shoes to students in need, and once even organized a secret Christmastime dinner for 85 struggling families. She also helped another student, whose father has cancer and whose family is facing high medical bills, attend the school’s prom this year, paying for a gown, shoes and makeup.
After Siegel was cheered by the hallways crowed, she was then led into an auditorium with even more screaming supporters, including her younger son, Bobby, and the TCU Horned Frog. Lagasse then had a bed rolled into the auditorium, where Siegel was served a “Texas breakfast” of brisket eggs Benedict, accompanied by her sons.
And, at the end, another surprise: Lagasse gave Siegel a check for $5,000.