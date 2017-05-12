Mother of 1 of 2 slain Delphi girls holds onto memories

DELPHI, Ind. The mother of one of two northern Indiana teenage girls slain during a hiking trip laments that she will not be able to experience her daughter's wedding or other big moments but says she can hold onto her memories of her.
Anna Williams of Delphi tells WLFI-TV (http://bit.ly/2r7ifWW ) says she remembers her daughter, 13-year-old Abigail, as upbeat, caring and happy and as a child who loved softball, music and, most of all, art.
"There's a lot of things that we aren't going to have anymore," Williams said in what's believed to be her first news interview since her daughter's death three months ago. "There isn't going to be a prom. There aren't going to be weddings, college — those things that you just think you're going to be having."
Abigail and 14-year-old Liberty German vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.
"We've had a change of plans on what our future looks like, and we're learning how to do that every day," Williams said.
Williams said she hopes and prays the girls' killer is found. No arrests have been made. Police have released two grainy images of a man considered the main suspect.
"We have got to keep saying God's got this," Williams said. "If we don't, then they win ... the ones out there who say we have nothing, we're never going to find out who did this, whoever did this is long gone."
She said she takes one day at a time in dealing with the loss of her daughter.
"Every day my goal is to get up, get dressed and go to work and just keep moving," Williams said.
She holds onto her memories.
"Those will be the things that we always got," Williams said.
---
The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.