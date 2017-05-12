Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Van Morrison to receive lifetime award at Americana Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 8:34am on Friday, May. 12, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Grammy winning Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, who wrote songs like "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Wild Night," will receive a lifetime achievement award for songwriting at the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 13.

The Americana Music Association announced on Friday that Morrison will also headline a concert the following night as a part of the Americana Festival.

Morrison rose to prominence in the '60s as the lead singer of the Northern Irish band Them, known for their song "Gloria." As a solo singer, he combined soul, R&B, Celtic folk and jazz with mysticism. He is a member of the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Americana Music Association Executive Director Jed Hilly said Morrison "created a catalog of music that has served as a soundtrack for our lives."

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Them was an Irish band instead of a Northern Irish band.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me