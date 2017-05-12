Rapper ordered to pay $1.15M to family of slain teen

GRETNA, La. A judge has ordered Corey Miller, the rapper known as "C-Murder" who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager in a nightclub, to pay the victim's family $1.15 million.
The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2pFqNDv ) Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court had found Miller liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. On Wednesday, he ordered Miller to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas' parents and $150,000 to account for the victim's suffering.
The parents' attorney Trey Mustian says this is more of a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award.
Miller was convicted in the 24th Judicial District Court for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on Jan. 12, 2002.