Kelly Clarkson to become a ‘Voice’ coach in 2018, Variety reports

When word of an “American Idol” reboot by ABC came out last week, there was speculation that Kelly Clarkson would be one of the judges. After all, the Burleson-bred singer and “Idol” go way back, all the way to 2002, when Clarkson won the very first “Idol” season.
But, according to Variety (which was among those doing the speculating), Clarkson is going to lend her voice to NBC’s “The Voice,” which kinda shuts up any “Idol” chatter.
On Thursday afternoon, the trade paper reported that Clarkson will be a coach on “The Voice” in season 14, which will take place in spring 2018 — as Variety points out, will overlap with when the “Idol” reboot is expected to air. She’ll join regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, Variety reports, reiterating that during the fall 2017 season, Shelton and Levine will be accompanied by Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrys.
“The deal with ‘The Voice’ scuttles any possible return to ‘Idol’ for Clarkson, who was the winner of the talent competition’s first season in 2002 and appeared as a guest judge during the show’s 15th and final season on Fox,” Variety says.
Clarkson had been approached by “The Voice” to be a coach before, Variety reports. And she has appeared on the show as an adviser and performer.
“I’m so excited to join ‘The Voice’ at NBC,” Variety quotes Clarkson as saying. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show ... and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”