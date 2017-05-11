Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Former MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

The Associated Press

Posted 11:19am on Thursday, May. 11, 2017

PLANO, Texas Former MTV reality show star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin has died at the age of 45.

Boykin's ex-wife Shannon Turley tells Entertainment Tonight that Boykin died at a Plano, Texas, hospital Tuesday. Turley says Boykin suffered from congenital heart failure and doctors said he likely needed a transplant. She says Boykin had been in the hospital several times over the past year.

Boykin starred alongside former pro skater Rob Dyrdek in MTV's "Rob and Big" from 2006 to 2008. The network says in a statement that Boykin "was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed."

Dyrdek paid tribute to Boykin on Twitter Tuesday, writing that his "heart is broken."

Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter with Turley.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me