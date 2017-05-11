Wires  >  AP Entertainment

ESPN gives a Sunday home to its top magazine show

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Television Writer

Posted 10:04am on Thursday, May. 11, 2017

NEW YORK ESPN is putting a greater emphasis on its long-form journalism by revamping its magazine show "E:60" and giving it a permanent Sunday-morning time slot.

The cable sports giant has struggled lately with an exodus of viewers who can now watch game highlights online and the increased costs of televising events. ESPN's dwindling profits dominated an earnings conference call this week by its parent company Walt Disney Co.

Bob Ley and Jeremy Schaap will host the Sunday morning "E:60," which gives a permanent home to a show that has come and gone on ESPN's lineup depending on how many live events were airing in prime time.

Sunday's debut features a story on the Syrian national soccer team.



