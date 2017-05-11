Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson joining NBC's 'The Voice' in fall season

The Associated Press

Posted 9:59am on Thursday, May. 11, 2017

NEW YORK Jennifer Hudson is taking a turn in one of the spinning chairs of "The Voice."

NBC has announced the one-time "American Idol" contestant will look to uncover potential singing stars when she joins fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus for the fall season of the reality singing competition.

Hudson was a coach for the U.K. version of the series earlier this year, with her team winning her debut season with the franchise.

The announcement comes just days after ABC said it was bringing "American Idol" back to the air just a year after it was canceled by Fox.

Hudson competed on "American Idol" in 2004, finishing in the top 10.

ABC has yet to announce who its judges will be for the revived series.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me