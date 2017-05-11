Aloe Blacc to perform at pre-College World Series festival

OMAHA, Neb. Grammy-nominated retro soul and pop artist Aloe Blacc will perform at the College World Series Opening Celebration Day on June 16 at TD Ameritrade Park.
Blacc, with hits "Wake Me Up" and "I'm the Man," will perform about 9:30 p.m. CDT in front of about 20,000 fans and members of the eight teams that make it to Omaha for the final stage of college baseball's national championship. There will be a fireworks show after the concert.
Opening Celebration Day activities begin at 9:10 a.m. CDT with team practices followed by autograph sessions. The CWS Fan Fest also will open June 16 and feature NCAA-sport interactive games and other entertainment.
Evening activities start at 8:30 p.m. with a parade of the teams and Olympic-style introductions.